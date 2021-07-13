Cancel
NHL

Canadiens give Dominique Ducharme 3-year deal as head coach

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL — Dominique Ducharme was hired as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after leading the club on a playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. The Habs announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, removing the “interim” qualifier that’s been attached to his title since he took over from the fired Claude Julien on Feb. 24.

