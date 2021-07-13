Canadiens give Dominique Ducharme 3-year deal as head coach

We’ve got no choice but to start off with a question: What’s the 30th-overall pick worth in the most unpredictable draft in recent memory?. To the Montreal Canadiens, it could hold better value in a trade — especially considering there would be no expectation that the prospect they select would be prepared to step into the NHL any time soon. They’ve got money to burn on the cap, almost a full roster signed, and their opportunity to fill a hole by moving this pick (or some of the 10 others they have) might be too enticing to pass up.