Mariah The Scientist On Ry Ry World & Navigating Love's Misfortunes

NYLON
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn her new album Ry Ry World, Mariah the Scientist navigates the pitfalls of love on her own terms. Two years after the 23-year-old’s hypnotic and soul-stirring 2019 debut Master, the rising melancholic East Atlanta R&B vocalist has returned with another album of emotive songwriting and atmospheric, off-kilter production that makes listeners feel like they’re soaring through a fever dream.

