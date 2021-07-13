Dodge County village being unwound following Wisconsin Supreme Court decision

JUNEAU — A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision has created a Dodge County village overseen by officials who previously had resigned from their posts. The town of Williamstown and the village of Kekoskee became one, larger municipality in 2018 after the state Department of Administration approved an attachment plan. Under the approved plan the entire town of Williamstown became the village of Kekoskee and completely surrounded the city of Mayville. The city of Mayville sued, with officials having concerns about the impact on the city’s growth, and the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in the city’s favor last month.