Just recently, Walt Disney World Guests got to experience Pirates of the Caribbean with the lights on as they were evacuated off of the dark ride!. Many Guests travel to Walt Disney World to experience the one-of-a-kind rides the theme parks have to offer. However, sometimes things do not go according to plan and the rides can breakdown or experience technical difficulties. Some Guests call these special events and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities as they get to see some of the behind-the-scenes of how Disney rides operate.