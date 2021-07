Star Trek icon William Shatner has revealed that there's one Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that he would love to appear in: Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Shatner with doing an interview with Express UK and was actually asked, directly, if he would like a role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. In a manner that only William Shatner, could pull off, the actor jumped at the chance to join director James Gunn's sci-fi superhero circus, telling the interviewer "Yeah! I've guarded the galaxy many times." While Shatner is being cheeky in his response, he's actually making the exact kind of meta response James Gunn would love to incorporate in his film.