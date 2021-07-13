Update On John Cena’s Moving Schedule And WWE SummerSlam
John Cena’s rumored WWE return at SummerSlam reportedly will not be impacted by his movie schedule. As we’ve noted, Cena is rumored to return to WWE to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas. There was some speculation on Cena’s return after last week he was announced for the new “Argylle” movie franchise. The first film in the franchise will start filming in Europe this August.www.pwmania.com
