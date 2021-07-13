Cancel
Update On John Cena’s Moving Schedule And WWE SummerSlam

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena’s rumored WWE return at SummerSlam reportedly will not be impacted by his movie schedule. As we’ve noted, Cena is rumored to return to WWE to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas. There was some speculation on Cena’s return after last week he was announced for the new “Argylle” movie franchise. The first film in the franchise will start filming in Europe this August.

