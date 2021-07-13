Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

'Boxing glove mom' pleads not guilty after reported fight with student at Jacksonville school

First Coast News
 12 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman, known as 'Boxing Glove Mom', has pleaded not guilty to child abuse during an arrangement hearing Tuesday morning.

Edith Riddle, 34, was arrested by Duval School Board Police back in March for reportedly getting in a fight with a student on the campus of Dupont Middle School.

A police report says on March 18, 2021, a school safety officer heard a teacher's "frantic" announcement over the school radio that there was a fight occurring outside the cafeteria at 12:14 p.m.

The report says Riddle had just exited the school with her own daughter after a meeting with the vice-principal on campus. Rather than exiting the campus directly, the daughter walked out of her way through the cafeteria to engage the victim in a fight, the report says.

Riddle's daughter reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and threw some punches before the suspect also reportedly joined in punching the victim, who was lying on the ground, according to witnesses.

A witness also said Riddle appeared to have a boxing glove attached to her left hand, according to the arrest report.

The report says Riddle had the boxing glove on her hand when she arrived at the school and had told the school it was superglued to her wrist and she couldn't remove it.

The victim suffered abrasions to her knees and forearms, according to the report. The girl's parent arrived at the school and told police she wanted to pursue criminal charges, the report says.

Riddle will have a pretrial hearing on August 20.

