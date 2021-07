The Washington Wizards invited six players to draft workouts on Monday. They are:. Nikita Mikhailovskii, F, Avtodor Saratov (Russia) Of the six, Mann is the highest-rated prospect and is moving up many big boards. He is ranked 24th on NBADraft.net’s Big Board and 23rd on SI.com’s. Mann averaged 16 points and 3.5 assists per game for the Gators, who advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He is expected to a be an NBA point guard when he’s in the league, so perhaps the Wizards could use him as a backup to Russell Westbrook next season in the short term, but if Washington decides to rebuild, that could also help him start more games as well.