Pitbull is calling American businessmen, such as Jeff Bezos, to come to the aid of Cuba in light of protests going on in the country. Pitbull took to social media and expressed his concern for his native country saying “Not only is this a Cuba event, a Cuba thing, this is a world event. This isn’t about politics, this is about saving lives. This is about unity, not division. And the bottom line is this is about taking action.”