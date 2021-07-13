Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lamar Odom Shades Tristan Thompson After Their Argument in Khloe Kardashian’s Comments

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago

Things are heating up on the court! Lamar Odom took to social media to share a shady post about Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson following the Boston Celtics basketball player’s threat.

Odom, 41, reposted a video on Tuesday, July 13, via Twitter with the caption, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.” The clip highlighted NBA players smiling and laughing.

The Los Angeles Laker player’s dig came after Thompson, 30, brought up his 2015 overdose in the comments of Kardashian’s latest bikini pic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNtHs_0avfzm3Q00
Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Shutterstock (2); Larry Marano/Shutterstock

The Good American cofounder, 37, shared a photo of herself while standing under an outdoor shower last week. Odom wrote “hottie” in response to the snap and added several emojis: “🔥🔥😍😍❤️🥰🥰.”

Thompson, who initially posted some flirty emojis on the photo as well, returned with a second message that was intended for Odom.

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️,” the Ontario native wrote at the time.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was married to Odom from 2009 until 2013. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016, after the TV personality temporarily withdrew her petition after his overdose in October 2015.

Kardashian moved on with Thompson in September 2016. They announced that they were expecting their first child together one year later. The couple broke up in 2019 when the athlete cheated with Kylie Jenner‘s former friend, Jordyn Woods.

After spending time together in quarantine, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were back together in August 2020. However, a source told Us in June that Kardashian and Thompson called it quits once again.

“They broke up a few weeks ago. They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [their daughter],” an insider revealed at the time.

Another source explained that Kardashian was still working on finding a new normal with Thompson since their split.

“Khloe still loves Tristan and would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon,” the second source exclusively told Us one week later. “They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they’re not around each other as much anymore. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly coparents and separate her emotions from him.”

The Revenge Body alum ultimately decided to end things with Thompson after more cheating rumors surfaced.

“They were doing well up until these girls came out saying they hooked up with Tristan,” the insider noted. “She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back.”

Odom, for his part, explained earlier this year where he stands with his ex-wife.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” he said on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” show in May. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 2

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#The Los Angeles Laker#American#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAfoxbangor.com

Lamar Odom Says Beef With Tristan Thompson ‘Could Have Turned Ugly’

Lamar Odom says things with Tristan Thompson “could have turned ugly” when the two ended up fighting over a steamy pic from Khloe Kardashian … but cooler heads prevailed. Khloe’s ex husband is speaking out for the first time since the social media spat last week, saying Tristan made a...
NBAPosted by
E! News

Watch Tristan Thompson Paint Daughter True Thompson's Nails in Sweet Video

Watch: Latest on Tristan Thompson & Lamar Odom's Internet Feud. While Tristan Thompson is known for his skills on the basketball court, he's found another calling that's a total slam dunk with his daughter. The athlete took to Instagram Stories on July 13 to share a video of himself painting True Thompson's nails.
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Travis Barker’s Girlfriend Is As Rich As Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth: How Rich Is Travis Barker’s Girlfriend?. Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family have made millions of dollars from their long-running reality TV show and the businesses she has started since becoming famous. The eldest Kardashian sibling’s net worth in 2021 is as follows. According to Celebrity...
NBAHOT 97

Fans Come to Shannon Brown’s Defense After A Recent Photo Of Him Surfaces Online

Former NBA player Shannon Brown was trending on social media on Friday night after a recent picture of him went viral. Brown has been out of the league for several years now and currently plays for Ice Cube’s Big 3 league. Shannon hasn’t surfaced on the scene in a while until now. His fans came to his defense when some online users began to criticize his new appearance.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
NBAHollywood Life

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Hold Hands On Romantic Date Night In Beverly Hills — Photo

LeBron James and his wife Savannah were dressed to impress when they showed off PDA and enjoyed a night out together at a fancy restaurant. LeBron James, 36, and his wife Savannah, 34, were the perfect representation of love during their latest outing! The Los Angeles Lakers player and the beauty held hands and kept each other close while walking outside of Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA on July 24 and looked incredible in stylish outfits. He wore a two-toned blue button-down long-sleeved shirt and white pants while she showed off a patterned tank top under a black jacket and ripped blue jeans.
BasketballPosted by
Us Weekly

How Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Honored Kobe and Gigi at WNBA All-Star Game: Photos

A touching tribute. Vanessa Bryant’s youngest two daughters honored their late dad, Kobe Bryant, and sister Gianna at a Wednesday, July 14, WNBA All-Star game. The California native, 39, shared Instagram Story photos of Bianka, 4, in a Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 jersey, whil Capri, 2, wore a No. 2 jersey from Mamba Academy. Vanessa’s 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, was not in attendance.
CelebritiesPopculture

Amelia Hamlin Takes Major Step in Scott Disick Relationship With Latest Post

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, took a major public step with her boyfriend, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick. Hamlin, 20, shared a photo of the two cuddling on a boat on her Instagram Story Sunday, declaring "I love you" in a small caption. Disick, 38, shared the same photo, as well as another picture revealing that Penelope, his 9-year-old daughter with Kourtney Kardashian, was on the trip as well.
CelebritiesIn Style

Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner "Misled" Her and Kourtney About Keeping Up With the Kardashians

After 20 seasons and more spin-offs than even the most die-hard fans can keep up with, Khloé Kardashian is opening up about the very beginning of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During an appearance on Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah, Kardashian revealed that when she had initially agreed to participate, her mother, Kris Jenner, didn't quite tell her everything that would be going on. In fact, Kardashian says that she only agreed to film in her store, DASH, and that she never expected to have every single detail of her life on E!.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey Masters Vacation Style in an Off-the-Shoulder Minidress & Neon Fishnet Heels

Lori Harvey proved the power of a statement shoe this week during her Miami beach getaway. Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit for the evening, the model posed in an unmissable minidress complete with an off-the-shoulder fit and a bold print. To make the ensemble pop more, Harvey then broke out one of this summer’s most beloved footwear silhouettes.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton?

KARDASHIAN fans are well informed about Kris Jenner's life with his daughters before and after they shot to fame. However, many don't know Kris' relationship with her less famous sister, Karen Houghton. Who is Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton?. Karen is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San...
NBAPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Tristan Thompson Worth?

Tristan Thompson, a center/forward for the Boston Celtics, won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. The Cavaliers selected the Canada native, now 30, with the No. 4...

Comments / 2

Community Policy