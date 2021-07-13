Take a look inside the new Brough Brothers Distillery (PHOTOS)

Design: Jenny Martin | Builder: M. Knight Construction Ltd. | Architect: Zebra Group. It isn’t often that a home makes me audibly gasp the moment I set sights on it but this one, designed by the wildly talented Jenny Martin, did just that (and then some). Inspired by the french countryside, this custom built home feels as if it’s been here for ages. The chef’s kitchen, paired with the dreamiest patio, is calling my name like no other, and I can just imagine the beautiful stories and lifelong memories that are to be written within these walls.