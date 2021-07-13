Cancel
Take a look inside the new Brough Brothers Distillery (PHOTOS)

By David A. Mann
Louisville Business First
 12 days ago
This is Kentucky's first Black-owned distillery and it's opening to the public following a ribbon cutting later this week.

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
