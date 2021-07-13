Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta sees 'mad-dash' for supply chain technology

By Grace Donnelly
Posted by 
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"You have more capital coming into this market than ever,” said Stord CEO Sean Henry. Celebrate Atlanta-based CEOs with a strong record of innovation, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to diversity in the workplace and who have made significant contributions to the metro community.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Dash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Porsche opens freestanding Atlanta service center, first in U.S.

Porsche’s presence in Georgia just got larger with the opening of the car manufacturer’s first freestanding service center in the U.S. The center, located near Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, is jointly owned and operated by Porsche Atlanta Perimeter and Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta. It’s part of a multi-million dollar development adjacent to the 27-acre campus of Porsche Cars North America headquarters in Hapeville. Construction began on the project last year.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Keeping Links in the Supply Chain Intact

Supply chains are only as strong as their weakest link. One broken link in the chain, and it’s a domino effect of bottlenecks and mishaps. That’s why it’s pertinent today’s companies are able to see, measure and improve what’s happening across the supply chain. Check out SCN Summit: Supply Chain...
Fort Collins, COReporterHerald.com

Way to Grow hydroponic supply store chain acquired

PALM BEACH, Florida — Hydrobuilder Holdings LLC, a recently formed omnichannel seller of hydroponic agricultural products, has acquired Way to Grow, a Fort Collins-headquartered chain of hydroponic and organic gardening supply stores. Way to Grow, a trade name for WTG Unlimited LLC, has locations in Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver.
SoftwareForbes

Three Ways AI-Integrated Technology Can Battle A Broken Supply Chain’s Impact On Customer Experiences

CEO and co-founder of Voximplant, which has over 30,000 customers around the world, including top brands such as Burger King and Hyundai. Ensuring an efficient supply chain is one of the most effective ways to keep customers happy. Yet in a pandemic or when a primary source of transportation blocks key logistics channels (like the Suez Canal), the demand for basic goods and services hampers the global supply chain, putting a strain on customer experiences.
Austin, TXdcvelocity.com

AutoScheduler.ai Mentioned in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle Report for Supply Chain Exec. Technologies

Austin, TX - (July 15, 2021) – AutoScheduler.ai, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company is recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies 2021. AutoScheduler appears in the category under Warehouse Resource Optimization, which focuses on constraint-based planning and optimization to work activities within a warehouse or warehouse campus. In this section, Gartner mentions that the market penetration is 1 – 5% and benefits are High, which means that companies using this type of solution receive high value with game-changing improved processes, efficiencies, and productivity.
Nashville, TNtnledger.com

Belmont’s Massey adds supply chain degree

Belmont University is launching a new program in supply chain management within its Jack C. Massey College of Business. The SCM curriculum was developed based on insights garnered from leaders of local and regional Fortune 500 companies, privately held corporations and nonprofit organizations, the university reports. The inaugural class will begin this fall.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Supply chain resiliency part 2 — Medically Necessary

Matt Blois continues his conversation with Vizient Vice President of Contracting and Program Services Mittal Sutaria and Senior Vice President, Emerging Solutions and Suppliers, David Gillan about the shining examples of resilient supply chains. Vizient’s website lists three things the company is doing to improve the resiliency of the supply...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee & Downers Grove, Ill.) a supply chain integration...
Nashville, TNNew Haven Register

Belmont announces new supply chain management major

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Belmont University is launching a degree in supply chain management this fall. The program within the Nashville school's Jack C. Massey College of Business offers five possible tracks that include health care, international, analytics and services, according to a Belmont news release. The major comes at...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Bizspotlight

VDart, the leading provider of mobility and digital solutions headquartered in Atlanta, has been recognized with Diverse Supplier of the Year - IT 2021 award by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) at Toyota Supplier Virtual Conference held on April 19. Toyota honors its suppliers who have provided significant contributions in promoting and sustaining diversity + inclusion in the communities where we live and work. VDart is proud to earn this recognition for meeting Toyota’s highest standards in quality as Diverse Supplier of the Year - IT 2021. “We exist to solve complex problems through innovation and human ingenuity for a better world, creating shared success for all. We are deeply honored to be recognized by Toyota for excellence in supplier diversity;” said Sidd Ahmed, President, and CEO at VDart. Toyota sets supplier expectations in key areas, each reflecting a specific element related to performance and contributing to the company’s reputation for excellence. These criteria ensure suppliers consistently support the efficiency of operation, promote commitment to continuous improvement, and add Toyota’s ability to retain leadership in the mobility marketplace. At Toyota, diversity and inclusion are strategic business priorities and Supplier Diversity is an essential business strategy. Specifically, Toyota’s objective is to develop world-class standards for diversity throughout every aspect of their operations, including community and business partnerships. VDart is committed to a corporate culture that promotes diversity + inclusion, social and environment responsibility, both internally and throughout its supply chain. VDart is a minority-owned enterprise certified by National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). VDart Inc. has won several accolades for its contributions to minority business development. The most recent ones include the 2020 Supplier of the Year Award – Class IV by Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) and Sidd Ahmed the CEO of VDart being named as 2020 MBE Advocate of the Year. VDart spent 36% of its total spend on small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses with 52% of its workforce being diverse. About VDart: VDart is the leading provider of mobility and digital technology solutions globally in Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Healthcare Industries. The company’s technology powers next generation of mobility through its fleet management, digital key, in-vehicle, infotainment, and connected vehicle solutions. The company brings extensive experience in collaborating with leading automotive OEMs, Tier1 suppliers and fleet owners to develop advanced mobility solutions to support the growing need for mobility on-demand. Led by a strong global team located across 10 countries including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Japan, Australia & India, the company provides solution expertise for custom turn-key projects for design and implementation of future concepts and cutting-edge technologies, delivering frictionless customer experience, creating better business value. The company partners with its clients in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch and steady state support and has deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IOT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Analytics, Identity management, and Intelligent automation.
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

Walmart brings Symbotic automation system to supply chain

Walmart has announced a supply chain automation partnership with Symbotic. The two will deploy robotics tech at 25 regional Walmart distribution centres, with roll-out set to take several years to complete. This builds on a 2017 pilot that brought Symbotic’s autonomous robotics platform to Walmart’s Brooksville, Florida distribution centre in...
Businesstalkbusiness.net

Walmart to expand partnership with Symbotic for supply chain efficiency

Walmart said Wednesday (July 14) it plans to place Symbotic robotic technology in 25 of its 42 regional distribution centers (RDC’s). The retail giant did not disclose the cost but it’s part of the company’s $14 billion budgeted for this fiscal year for supply chain automation and other areas of the business.
Industryprobuilder.com

Who Can Shorten the Supply Chain for Home Building?

The vulnerability of the supply chain has been exposed by manufacturing shutdowns and slowdowns induced by the pandemic, winter storms, and bottlenecks at ports, coupled with robust demand for new-home construction. But those fractures also reveal an opportunity for whichever entity can shorten that chain for home builders. Gone are...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

A $5.4M federal grant aims to increase tech talent on Atlanta's Westside

A $5.4 million federal grant could create pathways into technology careers for more than 250 unemployed or underemployed metro Atlanta residents. The City of Refuge, a community center on the Westside, is hosting the Tech Transformation Academy, funded by a U.S. Department of Labor grant. The program will train residents in web development and cybersecurity through partnerships with Atlanta’s DigitalCrafts tech bootcamp and Carolina Cyber Center at Montreat College.
Mississippi Statewcbi.com

Supply Chain Struggles in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Political and business leaders are meeting tomorrow to discuss challenges facing manufacturers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. William “Lex” Taylor III of the Taylor Group of Companies, Inc. will meet with U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and other leaders for a commerce committee supply chain hearing. Senator Wicker’s...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Belmont adding supply chain program

Belmont University’s Massey College of Business is adding a supply chain management major in the fall. According to a release, the college developed the new curriculum in conjunction with local Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations and other outside groups. The new major allows students to pick concentrations in health care, international, analytics, services and general. Juniors and seniors in the track will be required to complete a hands-on work experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy