Porsche’s presence in Georgia just got larger with the opening of the car manufacturer’s first freestanding service center in the U.S. The center, located near Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, is jointly owned and operated by Porsche Atlanta Perimeter and Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta. It’s part of a multi-million dollar development adjacent to the 27-acre campus of Porsche Cars North America headquarters in Hapeville. Construction began on the project last year.