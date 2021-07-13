Summer Sips! Rosé Paloma Is the Refreshing Cocktail You'll Crave On the Hottest Days
The Rosé Paloma cocktail is a refreshing summer drink perfect for sipping poolside or during happy hour at home. A Paloma cocktail is typically made with blanco tequila, grapefruit soda and lime juice. This recipe, courtesy of Lillet, adds Lillet Rosé, a French wine-based aperitif, for a unique twist on the classic cocktail. If you can’t find grapefruit soda, you can use a mix of soda water and grapefruit juice instead. You can also use a reposado tequila if you prefer. Add a sprinkle of sea salt and a lime wheel or orange wheel garnish and enjoy!parade.com
Comments / 0