WASHINGTON — Mexico remained the largest market for US wheat in 2020-21, according to export data compiled by the US Department of Agriculture. Other importers rounding out the top five markets for US wheat in 2020-21 included, in order of import volume, China, the Philippines, Japan and the Republic of Korea. Mexico has been the leading importer of US wheat in most recent years, but China leapt into the No. 2 slot last year after an 11th place ranking in 2019-20 and a 47th place ranking in 2018-19. Mexico imported 3,459,200 tonnes of US wheat in 2020-21, securing the No. 1 position despite its imports being down 6% from 3,670,000 tonnes in 2021-20. Mexico was the largest importer of US hard red winter wheat in 2020-21 at 2,234,300 tonnes and the No. 1 importer of soft red winter wheat at 617,600 tonnes.