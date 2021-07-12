EMIRATES AND FLYDUBAI EXPAND YOUR CHOICE OF DESTINATIONS AND OFFER THE CONVENIENT CONNECTIONS IN DUBAI THANKS TO RENEWED PARTNERSHIP
SINGAPORE – hot news from leading airlines Emirates and flydubai. Once again, the companies offer more and more advantages for travelers. More convenience. More choices. More seamless connections thanks to their joint partnership program. By the way, it already includes about 170 destinations. Since autumn 2020 more than five hundred thousands passengers have already taken advantage of flying through the Emirates and flydubai partnership program. The most popular routes, booked under partnership program, feature Kyiv and Kabul, as well as such far destinations as the Maldives, Zanzibar and Kathmandu.www.pommietravels.com
