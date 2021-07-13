Mine accident: 1 dead, 2 injured in accident at Immel Mine in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two people were injured Tuesday afternoon in an underground accident at the Immel Mine in Knox County near the Holston River, authorities said.

Jeff Bagwell, spokesman for Rural Metro Fire, said a wall may have collapsed down in the mine off Mascot Road. One person was dead at the scene; two others were removed, Bagwell said.

Knox County Rescue was alerted about 1 p.m. to respond to an accident at the mine off Mascot Road, said John Whited, Knox County Rescue's deputy chief.

It's operated by Nyrstar, and it's one of several mines the Dutch firm operates in the area.

Names and conditions of those involved were not available.

Nyrstar spokesman Jason Davis said he couldn't comment immediately but would release information when it became available.

Whited said a truck and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. They were present to help mine staff with transport after the two people were removed from the mine.

“They’re trying to get them out,” Whited said.

He didn’t know how far down the two people were.

“It’s a pretty deep mine.”

Rural Metro also was dispatched to the scene, Bagwell, said.

In February, a mine employee died inside the mine when he was crushed by a piece of equipment. He was identified as Cody Scott Maggard, of Corbin, Ky.

The federal Mining Safety and Health Administration investigates mine accidents.

In May, a miner was killed in a separate accident at another mine in Jefferson County operated by Nyrstar called the Young Mine.

According to a preliminary accident report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), the victim was Brandon L. Rosky, 35.

According to the report, a trailer carrying a diesel pump broke as it was being towed up an incline roadway. The tow hitch broke.

Rosky was walking behind the trailer and was fatally injured when he was hit by the trailer.