The first chapter of legendary trance duo Cosmic Gate’s newest album, MOSAIIK, is due out August 20 on Black Hole Recordings. GRAMMY-nominated German trance duo, Cosmic Gate, has announced that their latest album, MOSAIIK, will arrive on August 20 via Black Hole Recordings. The title is a nod to its release marking their eleventh LP, and much like their 2017 Materia album that was split in half, MOSAIIK will also be released in two distinct chapters. Fans have already been treated to a taste of what’s to come of this first, nine-track chapter through Cosmic Gate’s live streams and recent singles. And if those are any indication of the full MOSAIIK experience, we’re all in for a fantastic album.