Halsey to Debut 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' IMAX Film Ahead of Album

By Haley Bosselman
Register Citizen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore her album is released on Aug. 27, Halsey will bring “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the film to theaters on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old artist, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” Halsey wrote the film.

Related
MoviesVulture

Halsey Braves a Witch Hunt in New Trailer for IMAX Visual Album

What was on the mood board for Halsey’s upcoming visual album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power? We’re guessing 1998’s Elizabeth, the paintings of Caravaggio, Hot Topic, Suspiria (both versions), the general concept of renaissance fairs. Say what you will about this trailer, but you can’t say there isn’t a lot going on. The hour-long film, which will serve as visual accompaniment to Halsey’s album of the same name, was written by Halsey and directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the trailer warns us. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth …” There is a lot of period clothing, lingering in the bath, and occult imagery happening in the trailer, in addition to shots of Halsey’s (real) pregnant belly. Sasha Lane, of American Honey, also stars as a doula/witch. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out in IMAX later this summer, and tickets go on sale August 3.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Halsey Announces New IMAX Film Before Release Of New Album

Halsey announces new IMAX film, ‘If I Can’t Have Love , I Want Power’, before the release of the new album with the same title. After four years since her last album, ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘, Halsey has announced that there will also be a new film released alongside the album.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dune Debuts Thrilling New Footage Ahead Of IMAX Event

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Back in September 2020, four months after the first official images for Dune dropped, we got the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic take on the classic Frank Herbert novel. At the time, Dune was supposed to premiere just three months later, but it was eventually pushed back almost a full year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. So we still have several more months to go until Dune finally plays on the big screen, but fortunately, some new footage has debuted ahead of a special IMAX event.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Charles Spencer didn't walk daughter Kitty down the aisle - this is why

There was another fabulous and star-studded royal wedding on Saturday – and this one was held in Rome, with Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer tying the knot with her new husband, Michael Lewis. The ceremony took place in front of guests who included Lady Kitty's friends singer Pixie Lott...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Inside Kitty Spencer's three-day Italian wedding - dresses, guests and more LIVE UPDATES

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, married her billionaire beau Michael Lewis this weekend in a lavish ceremony in the romantic city of Rome. Kitty, 30, and Michael, 62, got engaged in 2019, after first sparking romance rumours back in 2018. It is believed that the bride had to delay her original wedding plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...

