Olympics Entries: Sarah Sjostrom Will Swim 100 Fly, Katinka Hosszu Won’t Defend 100 Back Gold Medal. After FINA published the official entry lists for the Tokyo Olympics, where the swimming competition is scheduled for July 24 through August 1, we now know which events several of sport’s top stars will be pursuing at these Olympics. While larger countries like the United States and Australia had already set their teams for Tokyo (with some changes following, like Emma McKeon dropping the individual 200 free) through an Olympic Trials process, this is the first chance to see what swimmers coming from non-powerhouse nations have chosen to swim in Tokyo.