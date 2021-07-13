Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'GhostWire: Tokyo' for PlayStation 5, PC delayed to early 2022

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEZgJ_0avfw8qg00

July 13 (UPI) -- Horror game GhostWire: Tokyo for the PlayStation 5 and PC has been delayed until early 2022.

"We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we've been hard at work building. At the same time, we're also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of GhostWire to life as we've always envisioned it," developer Tango Gameworks said on Twitter Tuesday.

"Thank you for being patient as we work to bring you an experience unlike anything else we've ever made. We can't wait to show you more in the coming months," the developer continued.

GhostWire: Tokyo was originally set to be released in 2021. The game is a timed-exclusive on PlayStation 5 and will eventually come to Xbox Series X and Series S.

Tokyo has been overrun by supernatural forces with almost all of the city's population vanishing in the game. Players will be tasked with taking down the paranormal threat using magical abilities.

Tango Gameworks is known for making The Evil Within.

Comments / 2

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Xbox Series X#Playstation 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Are We Getting Bloodborne On The PlayStation 5 & PC?

Either you love it or hate it, but the Souls and Souls-like games have become such a massive hit within the video game industry. These games bring out a real challenge to them and with each game, the release comes to a flock of players eagerly diving into the title for the brutal battles and challenges that await them. Bloodborne is one of the video game exclusives that came out for the PlayStation 4 back in 2015 and since then, players have been waiting for a sequel to come out. Without diving too deep into the lore, the game follows a Hunter that discovers the city of Yharnam has been taken over by a blood-borne disease. This has left players to venture in and find the source of the plague which again is not a walk in the park.
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

Arcadegeddon Available Now in Early Access For PlayStation 5, PC

Arcadegeddon is available now in Early Access on PlayStation 5. Debuting at last week's PlayStation State of Play, this is the latest game from Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game developer Illfonic. An online third-person shooter with a neon-drenched aesthetic and an overarching plot straight out of...
Video Gameswccftech.com

“Multiple” PlayStation Exclusive PC Ports Inbound, Well-Known Dataminer Says

Well-known dataminer and modder, Lance McDonald, has said to be aware of multiple former PlayStation exclusives coming to PC. The dataminer, who is also known for his unofficial Bloodborne 60FPS patch, took to Twitter some hours ago with a couple of tweets about yet to be announced PC ports of PlayStation exclusives. Sadly, McDonald once again said that he isn’t aware of any Bloodborne projects on PC. The dataminer, however, does mention that he’s aware of “multiple” PlayStation PC ports at this point.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Take to the starting grid with F1 2021 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

If you love the glitz, the glamour and the fast cars of F1, there’s a pretty high chance that you will already adore the numerous F1 experiences pushed out by Codemasters over the years. But now it’s time to hit the starting grid with the latest iteration as F1 2021 launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

GigaBash Launches Early 2022 for PS4 and PC - News

Developer Passion Republic Games announced the multiplayer arena brawler, GigaBash, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in early 2022. A closed alpha for GigaBash will run from July 23 to 26. View the Rohanna reveal trailer below:. Here is an overview of...
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Insider Teases New PC Ports

It seems that more PlayStation games could be coming soon to PC. PlayStation insider Lance McDonald took to Twitter to share with his followers that he is aware of multiple unannounced PC ports that are currently in the works. McDonald also stated that "none are Bloodborne," so those hoping to see the FromSoftware game make the jump will just have to keep hoping. Readers should take all of this with a grain of salt until official announcements are made, but it wouldn't be surprising to see even more PlayStation 4 games offered on PC, given some of the games that have been offered so far!
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation PC Games Now on Sale in India Via Games The Shop

Games The Shop is now selling PlayStation published titles on its store via game codes. This marks the first time that the PC ports of these PlayStation published titles are available to purchase outside of Steam or Epic Games Store in India officially. Of course, being digital game keys you'll still have to redeem them in said stores, but it's nice to have an external option when it comes to purchasing them.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Weird West set to release this Fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios have announced that Weird West will launch this fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). Weird West is an isometric action RPG with five strange heroes in a weird take on the wild west, each with a 'journey' that intertwines with the others: the Bounty Hunter, the Pigman, the Protector, the Werewolf, and the Oneirist. Studio directors Raphael Colantonio and Julien Roby also took to Xbox Wire to highlight two of these storylines.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Event Rumored for Early August

A major new PlayStation is rumored to be happening early next month in August. Although PlayStation just held a new State of Play stream last week, some have been expecting that Sony will be holding a larger showcase in the near future to talk about some of its upcoming first-party projects. Now, it seems as though such a presentation could happen within the coming weeks.
Video GamesGematsu

Astria Ascending ‘J-Ster’ mini-game trailer

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Artisan Studios have released a new trailer for RPG Astria Ascending introducing the mini-game “J-Ster.”. In J-Ster, you must make strategic choices to flip your opponent’s tokens. You can turn the enemies you encounter during the game into tokens, as well as steal them from rivals to expand your collection.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sony is reportedly working on "multiple upcoming PC ports" of PlayStation exclusives

"Multiple" exclusive PlayStation games are reportedly coming to PC, but Bloodborne is not among them. In the tweet just below earlier this week on July 14, Lance McDonald, known primarily for his datamining and modding of Bloodborne and other FromSoftware games, claimed knowledge of several upcoming PC ports of PlayStation games. McDonald doesn't specify which Sony-developed games are coming to PC further down the line, but does mention that FromSoftware's Bloodborne is not one of them.
Video GamesPCGamesN

What if: Nintendo came to PC like PlayStation, Sega, or Xbox?

Here’s my confession, loyal PCGamesN readers: Nintendo delivered my favourite presentation at E3 this year. Sure, it’s neat that there’s a Starfield release date and all, but an original 2D Metroid is finally coming out after all these years, and I couldn’t be more excited. It won’t have high frame rate options or support 4K resolution (even with an OLED Switch), and we won’t be able to play it with a mouse and keyboard or mods. Unless… maybe it would and we could?
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Evertried announced For Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

Ready for a new tactical roguelite? DANGEN Entertainment have today announced that they will be publishing Evertried, the isometric, tactical roguelite that has been created by Lunic Games/Danilo Domingues. And the best thing about it? It’ll be releasing on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC in the Fall of 2021. Accompanied...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Dystopian Puzzle Adventure Game The Plane Effect Arrives August 12 - News

Publisher PQube and developers Studio Kiku and Innovina Interactive announced the dystopian puzzle adventure game, The Plane Effect, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 12. View the prologue animation below:. Here is an overview of the game:. A time-and-mind bending adventure...

Comments / 2

Community Policy