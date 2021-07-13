'GhostWire: Tokyo' for PlayStation 5, PC delayed to early 2022

July 13 (UPI) -- Horror game GhostWire: Tokyo for the PlayStation 5 and PC has been delayed until early 2022.

"We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we've been hard at work building. At the same time, we're also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of GhostWire to life as we've always envisioned it," developer Tango Gameworks said on Twitter Tuesday.

"Thank you for being patient as we work to bring you an experience unlike anything else we've ever made. We can't wait to show you more in the coming months," the developer continued.

GhostWire: Tokyo was originally set to be released in 2021. The game is a timed-exclusive on PlayStation 5 and will eventually come to Xbox Series X and Series S.

Tokyo has been overrun by supernatural forces with almost all of the city's population vanishing in the game. Players will be tasked with taking down the paranormal threat using magical abilities.

Tango Gameworks is known for making The Evil Within.