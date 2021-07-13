Cancel
Mj Rodriguez becomes the first transgender actress to snag this major Emmy nomination

By Mya Abraham
Audacy
Audacy
 12 days ago

After three seasons of being a leading lady on the hit drama series, ‘Pose,’ Mj Rodriguez can finally call herself an Emmy nominee and she also made history.

CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Mj Rodriguez’s Reaction to Her Historic Emmy Nomination Reminds Us Why Representation Matters

For three seasons, Mj Rodriguez served one of the most dynamic performances on the groundbreaking FX series Pose. Now, the actress has made history as the first trans woman to earn a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Rodriguez’s nomination comes as Pose — which chronicles the underground ballroom scene in 1980s New York City — ends its run with a powerful third and final season, and the actress’ reaction to her history-making nomination reminded everyone why representation matters.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Emmy Nomination Snubs & Surprises: MJ Rodriguez, ‘The Boys’, ‘Small Axe’

The Television Academy giveth and the Television Academy taketh away. Even in a year with insanely wide-open races in the comedy and drama categories, the Television Academy raised eyebrows once again with the 2021 Emmy Awards. Granted, it could have been much, much worse. And sure, it doesn’t look great that almost the entire cast of “SNL” got nominated one way or another (we’re not really exaggerating), but there was some genuine joy among the rubble of nominations this morning.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Mj Rodriguez on historic Emmy nomination: 'I felt seen'

Actress Mj Rodriguez on Tuesday expressed her appreciation after making history as the first openly transgender Emmy Award nominee for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, explaining she “felt seen” and “more accepted than I have felt in a long time.”. In an interview with The Associated Press, the...
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
Relationshipsnickiswift.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg's Three Ex-Husbands

When Whoopi Goldberg told The New York Times in 2016 that she wasn't married because, "I don't want somebody in my house," it seemed as if the actor never walked down the aisle. However, Goldberg has said "I do" not once, not twice, but three times, which all ended in divorce. The "Sister Act" star provided some more candid thoughts on marriage to The New York Times Magazine in 2019, admitting she was never enamored with the idea to begin with. "Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn't want to share information with somebody else."
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg Join Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ Drama About Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley

Deadwyler will play Mamie Till-Mobley and Goldberg plays Till's grandmother in the film about the 1955 lynching of Till and his mother's pursuit of justice. Danielle Deadwyler and Whoopi Goldberg have boarded Clemency director Chinonye Chukwu’s movie about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley’s subsequent pursuit of justice.

