Guide: PS6 – Does It Exist, What Could It Be And When Could We See It – Sony’s next generation of PlayStation consoles, the PS5, has yet to be out for a calendar year, though if you’re one of those who is always looking towards the horizon for what is next in Sony’s future, then this short guide will tell you all you need to know about the PS6, does it even exist, what could it be if it does and when we could see it.