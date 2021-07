The Promised Neverland was recently in the news for unfortunate reasons, as the second season of the anime was criticized by a number of fans for not only bringing the anime franchise to a close but also making some big changes from the manga to the anime. In a recent interview, the creators behind the beloved franchise broke down how the story of Emma, Norman, and Ray was influenced by Peter Pan, especially when it comes to its title that elicits the name of the fictional location of Neverland, wherein children never got older and pirates sailed the seas.