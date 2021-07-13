Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation Services Department has implemented new safety procedures to provide a clean and safe ride to passengers

crossroadstoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission’s (GCRPC) Transportation Services Department has implemented new safety procedures to provide a clean and safe ride to passengers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. After a thorough review of the most current COVID-19 data, GCRPC has determined that social distancing requirements are no...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Public Transportation#Bus Routes#Golden Crescent#Victoria#Rural Services#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthOxford Eagle

Department of Transportation offers free rides to vaccination sites

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is giving free rides to assist residents to their local COVID-19 vaccination sites. This new statewide initiative places emphasis on helping disabled or low-income individuals, veterans, the elderly or anyone with transportation challenges and connecting them with local transportation providers. Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie...
TrafficMilitary.com

Transportation Jobs: New Entrant Safety Assurance Program

If you plan on becoming a professional driver or are looking to start a trucking company, you’ll have to enter the New Entrant Safety Assurance Program. This government program guarantees that everyone in the industry maintains high safety standards. Hauling cargo can be a precarious job, so it’s important that everyone on the road is safety-oriented and well within legal regulations.
TrafficBismarck Tribune

Transportation Department expands kiosks, services

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has completed an effort it began in February to add 44 service kiosks around the state, bringing the total to 52. Residents can use the kiosks to renew a license, request a replacement license or ID card, schedule a road test, pay a reinstatement fee, change an address and edit donor registry information. They also can check the status of their license, driving record and CDL medical card. People are not able to get their initial REAL ID via a kiosk but will be able to renew at one.
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Transportation plans in-person meeting for roundabout

ONTARIO — Now that COVID-19 public meeting restrictions have been relaxed, the Oregon Department of Transportation is holding an in-person meeting to present information about the proposed roundabout at Cairo Junction, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation on Wednesday. Cairo Junction is where Oregon Highway 201...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Department of Transportation Awarded Grant for New Hampshire Avenue Safety Study

The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) has awarded the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) a grant for a safety study along New Hampshire Avenue (MD 650) from Oakview Drive to Southampton Drive. The grant, totaling $60,000, was a joint submittal with the Prince George’s Department of Public Works and Transportation. A portion of New Hampshire Avenue, from Northampton Drive to Southampton Drive, is within Prince George’s County.
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

Enterprise Police Department to implement new software programs

The Enterprise City Council recently authorized the purchase of two different programs for the Enterprise Police Department that Police Chief Michael Moore said will help him run his department easier and will also give them a jump start on upcoming policy changes implemented by the state. Moore said the state...
Kent County, MIwgvunews.org

Kent County Health Department developing and implementing strategic plan

The Kent County Health Department is developing a three-year strategic plan. It’s asking for community input. Improving community health takes planning and input from agencies partnering with the Kent County Health Department along with organizations and residents. The 2021-2024 Community Health Improvement Planning process is underway and the health department is asking for resident’s suggestions.
Politicsbigislandthieves.com

Summer P-EBT Benefits Begin to Roll-Out in July 2021

The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) have announced the roll-out of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) benefits this week. Benefits are allocated to children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, children under 6 years of age are eligible for benefits under the Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program if they receive SNAP benefits at any time between June 1, 2021, and August 2, 2021.
House Rentmillcreektownship.com

COVID-19 EMERGENCY HOUSING & UTILITIES ASSISTANCE

Millcreek Township renters and homeowners who are financially impacted by the economic slowdown related to the coronavirus pandemic can access rent, mortgage, and utility relief through the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC). The goal is to alleviate financial pressure for low to moderate-income households in Millcreek. · Rent Past...
Fairfield County, CThamlethub.com

Summer Food Service Program

The Children’s Aid Society announces its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S.Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
House Rentstjohnsource.com

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Has Not Begun Paying, But Will Soon

Of the $39 million earmarked for Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants, the Housing Finance Authority has paid out nothing to the 400 who applied since the launch of the program earlier this year. During a Senate hearing Thursday, Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Daryl Griffith told Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications...
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Homeowner is told to demolish his lakeside $3million mansion because it was built too close to road (despite city granting him an EXEMPTION): Quebec judge sides with neighbors in eight-year battle

A judge has ruled that a $3million luxury home in Quebec, Canada, built less than ten years ago must be demolished - and the local city will need to pay for it. The ruling is the latest in a roughly eight-year legal saga that began when the home was built too close to the street, violating local zoning laws in the city of Gatineau.

Comments / 0

Community Policy