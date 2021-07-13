The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation Services Department has implemented new safety procedures to provide a clean and safe ride to passengers

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has completed an effort it began in February to add 44 service kiosks around the state, bringing the total to 52. Residents can use the kiosks to renew a license, request a replacement license or ID card, schedule a road test, pay a reinstatement fee, change an address and edit donor registry information. They also can check the status of their license, driving record and CDL medical card. People are not able to get their initial REAL ID via a kiosk but will be able to renew at one.