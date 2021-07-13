'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

While Netflix and Amazon and Hulu and HBO Max may currently be dominating the streaming world, that doesn’t mean there’s not valuable movies and TV shows to stream elsewhere. Case in point: Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, actually has a pretty solid lineup of movies and TV shows available to stream, and their new releases for July are kind of great. So whether you chose to subscribe to Peacock or it came free with your streaming service, we’ve put together a little handy guide to the best new movies to watch on Peacock in July 2021. They range from giant franchises to Oscar-winners to hilarious comedies, so you’ll surely find something to watch in the list below. Happy viewing!