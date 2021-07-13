Cancel
Why Emmy Nomination Leader 'The Crown' Is Peaking Now

By Daniel D'Addario
Register Citizen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the actual awards won’t be handed out until September, “The Crown,” in its fourth season, garnered 24 nominations — a field-leading total, tied with Disney Plus’ effects-heavy “The Mandalorian.” Netflix’s royals drama had been a major player in awards races of recent years: It had previously won awards for Claire Foy’s second-season performance as Queen Elizabeth II and for Stephen Daldry’s direction, among others. But with this year’s nominations, it suddenly came to look like the show at the center of television.

