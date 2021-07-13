Land Bank razes problem house

WILMINGTON — A longtime residential eyesore in the Southridge subdivision has been razed. In late May, Clinton County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Dickman, who handles the Clean Up Clinton County program, updated county commissioners and told them the Clinton County Land Bank’s website — clintoncountylandbank.com — showed 10 lots in municipalities around Clinton County becoming available in June 2021; seven more lots in August (six of them in towns); and 14 more lots becoming available in December (all of them in towns).