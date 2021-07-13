National French Fry Day 2021: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
What do we want? French fries. When do we want them? Today. Why? Because they're free. Celebrating National French Fry Day, restaurants around the country are peddling free fries in honor of the ubiquitous burger-joint side — with the occasional caveat. USA Today reports McDonald's and Wendy's are giving away free fries with a purchase when customers order via their mobile apps. Arby's aficionados who subscribe to the company's email announcements get free fries (curly or crinkle) through July 18 when they show the email coupon. And Wayback Burgers is giving customers a free side of French fries with any burger or sandwich ordered through the app on Tuesday.www.mashed.com
