Mets lefty prospect Thomas Szapucki to undergo season-ending surgery (Report)

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot great news for Mets left-handed prospect Thomas Szapucki, who reportedly needs ulnar nerve transposition surgery. Thomas Szapucki’s 2021 season has concluded. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports the Mets left-handed prospect needs ulnar nerve transposition surgery. This type of procedure moves the ulnar nerve from behind what’s called the “medial condyle” of the elbow to another position where it will not cause irritation, according to LMH Health.

