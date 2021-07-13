Mets lefty prospect Thomas Szapucki to undergo season-ending surgery (Report)

*All results from games played on Friday, July 23, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (23-46) BUFFALO 10, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX) Buffalo actually led in this game, and did so immediately, with Mason Williams hitting a solo shot in the first inning. The Mets tacked on in the second inning, with one run coming off a Cesar Puello single and another off an Albert Almora sacrifice fly. The lead did not last long, as Josh Walker served up a three run bomb in the third. The Mets got the lead back shortly in the fifth, on the back of a Patrick Mazeika single, but quickly — and decisively — lost the lead in the bottom of the frame.