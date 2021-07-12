Cancel
NBA

Former Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown joins Devils, Sixers

By Tab Bamford
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils and Sixers have a new CEO. On Monday, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE) announced longtime Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown will be the next CEO of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will begin serving in the role on Aug. 3. From the Devils’ release:

