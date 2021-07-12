Former Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown joins Devils, Sixers

It's no secret that the Rockets had a far from perfect season being that they lost their superstar James Harden. But, what they do this offseason has the potential to determine just how well the team is set up for the future. Aside from the Jalen Green news that many reporters have been discussing, we have to talk about the Rockets' other needs and musts this offseason, there is a lot more riding on this offseason than people think. Like I said in a previous article, it was clear that John Wall was a shell of what he used to be, and with the Rockets more than likely picking Jalen Green I think that this team should trade him… because not only is he an overpay, but also an injury liability at this point. In my eyes, Wall would be very hard to move because he is the most overpaid player in the league… But, I could see a world in which the Rockets make a trade with someone like the Pelicans for other overpaid players like Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe. At the surface of this deal it may not seem like a good one for the Rockets to make, but keep in mind that Steven Adams is on an expiring deal so this would free up cap space for the Rockets a lot quicker which in turn could help them out in an upcoming free agency. John Wall is a solid player despite his unbearable contract, but if this team picks green they will have their guards for the future which doesn’t give much incentive to hold onto Wall. Wall isn’t the only one that this team should get rid of though, because there are some players on expiring deals that the Rockets should not invest in for the long-term future. In my eyes, guys like Kelly Olynyk and Dante Exum should not be brought back because they just aren’t on the same timeline as this team. Although this team will have some cap space restrictions because of the fact that John Wall is on their roster, I think that they could have enough space to sign a young stud to a big deal if they do what I just mentioned… And there are a few guys who are available that would add to the potential for this team even more. It’s no secret that the free agency class this year is far from good star players-wise, but I think that a lot of people are sleeping on the young talent that will be available for teams like the Rockets that want to kick start their rebuild. I already mentioned the rim-protecting center Jared Allen, but there are a few more young players entering free agency I think the Rockets should target. This franchise definitely has a few routes they could go which is good, because they could either draft a guard like the rumors are saying and sign a young center, or draft the big man Mobley and get a guard in free agency.