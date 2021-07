Apple’s suppliers previously started shipments of BT substrates that would be a part of the AirPods 3 internal components, suggesting that the new wireless earbuds are on track to be unveiled in 2021. A plus side to this news that should be no launch delay, with another benefit of picking these up highlighted by one tipster, claiming that the AirPods 3 will ship with a wireless charging case as standard. This means Apple will not charge customers more money just to top up the case using a Qi-compatible pad as it has on the previous occasion.