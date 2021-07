While social media would have you believe anything a pet dog ever does is beyond adorable, the reality can be a little different. We’re not saying the majority of dog behavior isn’t super cute and video worthy, but we are suggesting a dog left to its own devices, near a trash can filled with delicious leftovers, is more likely than not going to present you with a mess in need of cleaning up. That’s why it’s a smart idea to invest in one of the best dog-proof trash cans and remove any temptation, keeping your pet dog on the straight and narrow.