Gary LaDon Tucker, age 64, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021, surrounded by his wife Teri and other family members.

Services were held at Juniper Haven Cemetery on July 2, 2021.

Gary was born on June 21, 1957, in Medford, Oregon to Tommy (Don) LaDon and Esther C (Hill) Tucker. He arrived with a big brother Wesley there to greet him, with a sister, Cheryl coming along not long after. Cheryl tried to mother him as a little sister. She was always taking care of her big brothers.

Gary moved with his family when he was four years old and grew up here in Prineville, Oregon. His sister LaDonna joined the family in 1963. He enjoyed Cub Scouts, 4-H, and was part of the Crook County band, he played the clarinet. Gary graduated from high school in 1975. He continued enjoyed fishing and loved archery hunting for many years.

Gary joined the United States Coast Guard the summer he graduated from high school. Gary was Stationed in many ports around the United States. Some of the locations were Oregon, California and East coast Nantucket and Miami, and in Texas on the gulf coast. Some of his travels were Mexico, the Panama Canal, Cuba, Haiti-where boarder control was done, and the Antarctic where he helped break ice for other sea going vessels so they could pass through.

While stationed at Miami Florida in 1976, he was involved with the largest drug bust at that time. See news article at the bottom of this obituary.

He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and discharged with a medical discharge while stationed at Astoria, Oregon.

In 1982, Gary married Linda McPherson, who had a daughter, Kari, whom Gary adopted in 1983.

In 1991, Gary fell in love once again with Teresa (Teri) Jolene West while stationed in Florence, Oregon. They were married in Sabine, Texas where he was transferred to. Teri loved and was devoted to Gary. He was diagnosed in 1997 with Muscular Sclerosis which ended his Coast Guard career with a medical discharge.

Gary and Teri were married for 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Teri Tucker; Child, Kari Tucker; Stepchildren: Isaac Bese, Sarah Bese Mahler, and Tarah Bese. There are six grandchildren; His brother, Wes Tucker and sister, Cheryl Carter; His father, Tommy (Don) Tucker; Numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother Esther Tucker and sister LaDonna Tucker.

News article as originally published in the Central Oregonian:

Sea Capture

Tucker Participates In High Sea Chase

Coast Guard Fireman Machinery Technician Gary L. Tucker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy L. Tucker of 1198 Ochoco Ave., Prineville, recently participated in a major seizure of illegal cargo at sea.

He is a crewmember of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless, homeported in Miami Beach.

Hiss cutter was on a law enforcement patrol in international waters in the Windward Passage, between Cuba and Haiti. The Dauntless signaled the ketch Nahoa, a vessel of U.S. registry, to stop for a routine boarding, but the Nahoa immediately ran for Haitian territorial waters.

Dauntless gave chase, keeping the ketch in sight as diplomatic permission was granted to enter Haitian waters. After about two hours the Nahoa hove to and Dauntless crewmen boarded the vessel.

A cache of 187 bales of marijuana, weighing a total of 6,500 lbs., and valued at more than two-million dollars, was discovered.

The Nahoa's five crewmembers were arrested and taken aboard the Dauntless for transportation to Miami, where they were arraigned in Federal Court. A custody crew from the cutter sailed the ketch back to Miami.