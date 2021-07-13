Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crook County, OR

Gary LaDon Tucker

By Central Oregonian
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

June 21, 1957 ~ June 24, 2021. Gary LaDon Tucker, age 64, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25I1nD_0avftjBz00

Gary LaDon Tucker, age 64, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021, surrounded by his wife Teri and other family members.

Services were held at Juniper Haven Cemetery on July 2, 2021.

Gary was born on June 21, 1957, in Medford, Oregon to Tommy (Don) LaDon and Esther C (Hill) Tucker. He arrived with a big brother Wesley there to greet him, with a sister, Cheryl coming along not long after. Cheryl tried to mother him as a little sister. She was always taking care of her big brothers.

Gary moved with his family when he was four years old and grew up here in Prineville, Oregon. His sister LaDonna joined the family in 1963. He enjoyed Cub Scouts, 4-H, and was part of the Crook County band, he played the clarinet. Gary graduated from high school in 1975. He continued enjoyed fishing and loved archery hunting for many years.

Gary joined the United States Coast Guard the summer he graduated from high school. Gary was Stationed in many ports around the United States. Some of the locations were Oregon, California and East coast Nantucket and Miami, and in Texas on the gulf coast. Some of his travels were Mexico, the Panama Canal, Cuba, Haiti-where boarder control was done, and the Antarctic where he helped break ice for other sea going vessels so they could pass through.

While stationed at Miami Florida in 1976, he was involved with the largest drug bust at that time. See news article at the bottom of this obituary.

He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and discharged with a medical discharge while stationed at Astoria, Oregon.

In 1982, Gary married Linda McPherson, who had a daughter, Kari, whom Gary adopted in 1983.

In 1991, Gary fell in love once again with Teresa (Teri) Jolene West while stationed in Florence, Oregon. They were married in Sabine, Texas where he was transferred to. Teri loved and was devoted to Gary. He was diagnosed in 1997 with Muscular Sclerosis which ended his Coast Guard career with a medical discharge.

Gary and Teri were married for 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Teri Tucker; Child, Kari Tucker; Stepchildren: Isaac Bese, Sarah Bese Mahler, and Tarah Bese. There are six grandchildren; His brother, Wes Tucker and sister, Cheryl Carter; His father, Tommy (Don) Tucker; Numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother Esther Tucker and sister LaDonna Tucker. A 1975 graduate of Crook County High School, he joined the Coast Guard in June 1975.

News article as originally published in the Central Oregonian:

Sea Capture

Tucker Participates In High Sea Chase

Coast Guard Fireman Machinery Technician Gary L. Tucker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy L. Tucker of 1198 Ochoco Ave., Prineville, recently participated in a major seizure of illegal cargo at sea.

He is a crewmember of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless, homeported in Miami Beach.

Hiss cutter was on a law enforcement patrol in international waters in the Windward Passage, between Cuba and Haiti. The Dauntless signaled the ketch Nahoa, a vessel of U.S. registry, to stop for a routine boarding, but the Nahoa immediately ran for Haitian territorial waters.

Dauntless gave chase, keeping the ketch in sight as diplomatic permission was granted to enter Haitian waters. After about two hours the Nahoa hove to and Dauntless crewmen boarded the vessel.

A cache of 187 bales of marijuana, weighing a total of 6,500 lbs., and valued at more than two-million dollars, was discovered.

The Nahoa's five crewmembers were arrested and taken aboard the Dauntless for transportation to Miami, where they were arraigned in Federal Court. A custody crew from the cutter sailed the ketch back to Miami.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
State
Texas State
City
Astoria, OR
State
California State
City
Florence, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
City
Prineville, OR
County
Crook County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Us Coast Guard#Gulf Coast#United States Coast Guard#Crook County High School#Haitian#Federal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Ward Rhoden was a prominent lumber industry manager of Pine Products Corporation

Sisters mill manager Leon 'Pop' Forsythe hired Rhoden to help expand the small idle mill in Prineville. Charles Ward Rhoden was born in Carter County, Kentucky, on Sept. 2, 1900. His family moved to Colville, Washington, and he grew up in Colville. When he was old enough to enlist, he entered the U.S. Army near the end of World War I. After the Armistice, he attended business college in Spokane, Washington.
ObituariesPosted by
Portland Tribune

Harrison McKnight Jr.

December 28, 1935 to July 18, 2021- Harrison was born in Blackfoot, Idaho to Harrison McKnight and Gertrude Eva England McKnight. Harrison (Mac) McKnight Jr. was born December 28th, 1935 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Harrison McKnight and Gertrude Eva England McKnight. Mac was the thirteenth of fourteen children and spent his youth in Moreland, Idaho, graduating from Snake River High School and also attended Idaho State. He was a member and President of the Snake River Chapter of the FFA and was awarded as the State Farmer of Idaho. Mac served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints in the North Central States Mission spending his time in Minnesota and North Dakota. Upon completion of his full-time mission, Mac continued to show his love for the gospel by living a life committed to serving others. Mac married Greta Lee Wright on October 17, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple and they moved to Troutdale, Oregon in April of 1960. They were then blessed with three wonderful children, LeAnn, Kurt and KayLynn. Mac served honorably in both the Idaho and Oregon National Guard. Mac spent his entire life farming and was the founder of Ever Fresh Fruit Company and L2K Farms, Inc. He served on the Board of Directors of the Gresham Co-op, serving several years as Chairman of the Board. Mac mentored and employed many youth in the Gresham/Sandy area, was loved by all and his legacy is one of spirited generosity to his family, friends and community. When not working, Mac enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading and most of all spending time with his loved family and friends. He remained an active member of the Tickle Creek Ward in Sandy, Oregon where he continued his lifelong service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mac passed away July 18th, 2021 in Gresham, Oregon and is proceeded in death by his parents and eleven other brothers and sisters. Mac is survived by his adoring wife of 62 years Greta Lee, sisters Eunice Pratt and Janie Whimpey (Scott), three children, LeAnn Miller (Bill), Kurt H. McKnight, KayLynn Ramberg (Clay), ten grandchildren, Christopher (Kathleen), Brandi (Tyson), Jeremy (Kelsey), Jordan, Brady (Ann), Savannah, Kaden, Harrison, Hallie, Chase and six great-grandchildren, Joshua, Brooklyn, Christlynn, Kylie, Jace, Porter and many other loved family members. His family is full of gratitude for the compassionate care provided to him by Mt. Hood Hospice, Hans and Silvia Seulean as well as other care givers that provided love and support. Donations to Mt. Hood Hospice, PO Box 1269, Sandy, OR, 97055 would be greatly appreciated. Sandy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

News from Portland's suburbs

Pamplin Media Group and KXL FM News 101 share the news from throughout the metro area. Each Friday, the Pamplin Media Group and KXL FM News 101 team up to share stories from Portland's suburbs. Pamplin Media Group — including the Portland Tribune and more than 25 weeklies and monthlies — has more reporters and photographers in more Oregon communities than any other media organization in the state.
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: Legion anglers after fish for convention hear snake stories

Cecil Moore forsakes ditch building for school and part time job at Charlie Hobson's cafe. Perhaps there is no man in Madras who tries harder to please his customers than J.C. Wright, proprietor of the Madras market. Wright has gone to a great deal of time and trouble and considerable expense in cleaning up and making his market second to none in the country around. But last week he ran up against a proposition that, although it nearly set him crazy, is funny anyway. Customer after customer came into the shop and insisted that their meat taste peculiar. One customer accused him of putting some sort of preparation on his meat to keep it from spoiling. Wright nearly tore up the floor to discover what was the trouble. Then somebody came in and told him if he didn't take that crate of oranges out of the refrigerator that he would have his meat tasting. Needless to say that Wright immediately took the oranges out of the ice box.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Local firefighters return from Bootleg Fire

The Multnomah County Task Force included crews and equipment from Portland, Gresham and Corbett.Firefighters from Multnomah County have returned from helping to battle the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. The megafire in Klamath and Lake counties that was started by lightning on July 6 has consumed over 401,000 acres. It is currently the largest wildfire in the country and is now 46% contained. The growth of the fire has slowed, but thousands of homes remain threatened on its eastern side, authorities said on Saturday, July 24. "This fire is resistant to stopping at dozer lines," Jim Hanson, fire behavior analyst,...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Merkley: States will aid push for U.S. plastics recycling

Bill by Democratic senator is modeled on new laws in Oregon and Maine; he also seeks national bottle bill.U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley says he is counting on state efforts, like those in Oregon and Maine, to build the case for his federal legislation to compel plastics manufacturers to contribute to the cost of reducing, reusing or recycling materials. The Oregon Democrat was flanked by state legislators and environmental advocates — and two displays of single-use plastic water bottles, which the Oregon Zoo banned three years ago — during a presentation at the zoo in Portland last Friday. Senate Bill 582,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday, July 24: Thorns 1, Houston 0

Sophia Smith scores the quickest goal in team history in 32 seconds as Portland wins on road.The Portland Thorns beat Houston 1-0 in NWSL play Saturday in Texas, and made history in the process. Sophia Smith scored the quickest goal in club history — just 32 seconds into the contest. From there, the Thorns (7-3-1) played great defense, giving up just two shots on goal, to hand Houston (5-5-1) its first home loss. The Thorns are unbeaten in four consecutive matches, and they've won six of their past eight matches. It was their NWSL-best seventh shutout. On Smith's goal, with a high line of pressure on the Dash, Simone Charley forced a turnover deep in Houston's end. A quick pass from Marissa Everett sent Smith charging through the Dash penalty area and she scored her second goal in two games. The previous quickest goal in Thorns history was 33 seconds by Jessica McDonald in 2014. Goalie Bella Bixby made a clutch save in second-half stoppage time. Portland plays Kansas City NWSL on Aug. 1 at Providence Park. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Fatal shooting exposes murky role of Portland's hired guards

'It was a time bomb waiting to happen,' said the father of Freddy Nelson Jr., who was killed near a Delta Park BottleDrop in May. On the evening of May 29, gunfire echoed across a North Portland shopping plaza. Around 6:30 p.m, an armed security guard on patrol at Delta Park Center fatally shot Freddy Nelson Jr., 49, four times through the windshield of Nelson's Nissan Frontier as he sat in the plaza's parking lot, according to interviews with eyewitnesses and family members. Records show the shooter, identified by Oregon Public Broadcasting as 28-year-old Logan Gimbel, was one of at...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

How Beaverton reached Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs during COVID

City leadership merged two outreach programs to help small business owners get some much-needed assistance. What began as a door-to-door effort to reach Beaverton's small business community during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a case study on the impact of meeting people where they are at.
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hit Machine performs regionally, pandemic or not

The band, with roots in Columbia County, devised interesting ways to perform during the pandemic. A widely popular band with a Columbia County connection emerged intact from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to entertain throughout the Pacific Northwest. Bart Hafeman, who lives in Scappoose, created Hit Machine,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy