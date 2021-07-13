Police looking for vehicle in connection to deadly downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis police are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy near downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and O'Fallon Streets, which is in the Carr Square neighborhood. Kyle Falker, 15, and two other people were shot at. Falker was struck and died from his injuries.