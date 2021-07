Eels released new album Earth to Dora last fall in the middle of the pandemic, and they're finally gonna get to tour it in 2022. “We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock," says Eels svengali, E. "It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time. We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”