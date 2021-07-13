Wallace 'Wally' Lee Boe

November 22, 1929 ~ July 1, 2021. Wallace Lee Boe, 91, of Prineville, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Wallace was born on Nov. 22, 1929, to Ray and Etna Boe, in Wolf Point, Montana. Throughout his childhood, his family moved many times but finally settled in Lakeview, Oregon where he graduated from high school.

After high school, Wallace went to college at Oregon State University and then transferred to Willamette University, graduating in 1952. While at Willamette, he played on their basketball team. He met his future wife, Rosemary Lindsay, after a basketball game against the University of Portland. Wallace and Rosemary were married in Portland, Oregon on Sept. 17, 1955, and immediately moved to Palo Alto, California, where he attended Stanford University to complete his physical therapy degree.

His first job as a physical therapist was in Eureka, California. While in Eureka, they had their first child, Stephen, in 1956. They moved to Prineville in December 1957, where he started Prineville Physical Therapy, which served Prineville, Redmond and Madras. He was the only physical therapist serving those areas for many years. The family grew as six more children were born in Prineville (Denise, Greg, Teresa, Mary Ann, Amy and Michael).

He was actively involved in Prineville leadership, serving two terms as the mayor (1964 to 1968 and 1984 to 1988) and many years on the city council. He also served terms as president of the Oregon Physical Therapy Association and chairman of the Oregon Physical Therapy Licensing Board.

He had a very busy life and always was there for all events his children participated in. He was a wonderful father, friend and mentor, loved by all who knew him. He was a devout Catholic and loved singing in the choir at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. At Christmas midnight mass, he will be remembered by many for his solo of "O Holy Night."

Wallace enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and all sports. He was a member of the Prineville Golf and Country Club for many years.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Rosemary; sons, Dr. Stephen Boe (Jeri) and Michael Boe (Susie); daughters, Denise Smith (Ken), Teresa Patterson (Doug), Mary Ann Queen (Randy) and Amy Von Ruden (Paul); fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Janice Ellison.

He is preceded in death by his son, Gregory Boe; his brother, Dean Boe; his sister, Beverly Haynes; and his mother and father.

A rosary and mass for Wallace is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, at 9 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Prineville.