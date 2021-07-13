Cancel
Prineville, OR

Jaqueline (Jackie) Lee Kiggins

December 21, 1935 ~ June 20, 2021. Jaqueline (Jackie) Lee Kiggins passed away on June 20, 2021

Jaqueline (Jackie) Lee Kiggins passed away on June 20, 2021.

She was born in Ogden, Utah to Flavey Glen (Jack) and Marjorie (Nevens) Patterson in 1935. The family moved to Prineville, Oregon in 1940 so that Jack could find work in the timber industry. Jackie lived in the Ochoco Lumber logging camp on Wolf Creek as a young girl and began first grade in the Howard School. She later attended grade school in Prineville. She graduated from Crook County High School in 1954.

Jackie attended beauty college in Eugene, Oregon and eventually opened her own shop in Prineville. Over time, Jackie grew her business and opened a second shop in Redmond as well.

As a young woman, Jackie loved horses and anything associated with riding and rodeos. She was crowned queen of the Crooked River Roundup in 1952. She also loved the outdoors and spending time with her father, Jack Patterson, fishing the small streams of the Ochoco mountains.

In 1969, she married Del Kiggins, a local schoolteacher. They spent their time working and following Jackie's two sons, Mark Howard and Stacy Smith, in all their athletic events. Jackie never missed a contest in both boys' athletic careers from junior high through college.

After retirement, Jackie and Del loved to travel. They purchased an RV and traveled all over the western United States, particularly national parks and various historic sites. She enjoyed teaching line-dancing at the various RV parks where they stayed.

Eventually, Jackie and Del purchased a second home in southern Nevada to spend winters in the warmer climate. This also facilitated Jackie's love for games of chance. They kept property in Prineville so that they could return in the summertime and spend time with her kids and grandkids. She continued to be a huge sports fan and watch the athletic careers of her grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kathrine. She is survived by her husband, Del Kiggins; her two sons, Mark (Jeanne) Howard and Stacy (Marilee) Smith. She is survived by five grandchildren, Chad (Cassie) Howard, Shane (Tyce) Howard, Stevie (Billy) Dyal, Hogan Smith and Palmer Smith. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for Jackie at Prineville Golf Club on Monday, July 26 at 5 p.m.

