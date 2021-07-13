Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Land Rover Defender Tows Virgin Galactic's Space Ship

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For a brand with the word "land" in its name, Land Rover seems to have a fascination with space exploration. Outer space is off-road, after all. The company previously built a Range Rover Astronaut Edition to help reveal Virgin Galactic's first-ever commercial spacecraft. Only customers who signed up for the Virgin Galactic Future Astronaut program (a $250,000 ticket) were permitted to buy one. More than 600 people have reportedly reserved a flight, though we aren't sure if everyone will get the special edition Range Rover.

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

