Land Rover Defender Tows Virgin Galactic's Space Ship

For a brand with the word "land" in its name, Land Rover seems to have a fascination with space exploration. Outer space is off-road, after all. The company previously built a Range Rover Astronaut Edition to help reveal Virgin Galactic's first-ever commercial spacecraft. Only customers who signed up for the Virgin Galactic Future Astronaut program (a $250,000 ticket) were permitted to buy one. More than 600 people have reportedly reserved a flight, though we aren't sure if everyone will get the special edition Range Rover.