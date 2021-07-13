Former Air Force Academy Professor: Stop Teaching Cadets Anti-American Racial Marxism
Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. In a recent Washington Post op-ed, United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) political science professor Lynne Chandler Garcia celebrated teaching critical race theory (CRT) to cadets. As a former USAFA political science professor who taught the same courses Garcia now teaches, I find her commitment to teaching CRT a dangerous hindrance to forming good citizens, effective leaders, and future Air Force commanders.creativedestructionmedia.com
