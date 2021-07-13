Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurinburg, NC

Walters elected to NCDDA board

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5XXI_0avfrOmQ00

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg’s Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters has been elected as the southeast regional director of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association.

The NCDDA is a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and advocacy for economic growth and development in North Carolina’s downtowns. The organization is led by a 21-member volunteer board of directors which includes many professionals related to the development of North Carolina’s downtowns.

Walters has been working for the past four years in leading the city’s Main Street Program and has been a leader in downtown revitalization efforts, which made him a candidate for the position.

“So I got a call from Mary Rose, who is the president of NCDDA,” Walters said. “They knew that our downtown had a lot going on and the progress we’ve made and they wanted someone from a Main Street program that was in a smaller city. The idea of having someone from a smaller city was to make sure that other small towns are being recognized and are being represented.”

Walters added he’ll be attending his first meeting for the board in August but his position will have him traveling to other towns and cities to talk about the importance of downtown along with the programs that are offered through the NCDDA.

“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Walters said. “I’m excited to be working with other towns and spreading information about how important downtown communities are and sharing what we’ve done here in Laurinburg.”

In a press release, City Manager Charles Nichols added that “the city of Laurinburg has been very lucky to have Daniel’s talent and determination.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncdda#Main Street Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Adams gives up seat on IEJ committee

LAURINBURG — City Councilman James Garby will now be sitting on the I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School Restoration Committee after Coincilwoman Mary Jo Adams steps down. The decision came during the Tuesday night meeting after Adams gave her an update on the latest meeting. “I was at the meeting on...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

BOE to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet Monday for its Committee of the Whole meeting. The board will meet at 5 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Building and the meeting will be open to the public. Some of the reports include recognitions of Spring Hill Middle School...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

East Laurinburg ballot to be sparse for 2021 election

LAURINBURG — Despite having the filing deadline for the upcoming municipal election extended by the Scotland County Board of Elections, no additional candidates filed for seats on the East Laurinburg Board of Commissioners. That leaves the mayor’s post and two commissioner seats without candidates on the ballot. “Therefore, the two...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

‘Bubble Day’ in the park

Dozens of people were out at Hammond Park on Friday morning as the Scotland County Memorial Library presented its first “Bubble Day.” Children got to enjoy face-painting, balloon animals, learning to make bubble wands along with arts and crafts while being able to snack on snowcones.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Safety Town sees increase of students

LAURINBURG — The United Way of Scotland County saw the highest number in years in participants during its Safety Town event. After not being able to put on the event for children in the community in 2020 due to the pandemic, the enrollment almost doubled, according to Director Coy Moody.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

NCHSAA revamp bill clears another committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation to replace the North Carolina High School Athletic Association with a new commission to administer interscholastic sports advanced through another Senate committee on Thursday. The Senate Finance Committee recommended the measure, which would create a panel of 17 educators, athletic directors and coaches chosen by...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Community gathers at Hammond Park

LAURINBURG — Hammond Park was full of people on Wednesday afternoon for the Community Cookout hosted by the Laurinburg Police Department. There were hot dogs, drinks, chips along with free snowcones from Ice Breakers, whose owner grew up in the area and wanted to support their community. “We’ve done it...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

No changes for local elections board

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Elections met this week and, according to Elections Director Dell Parker, board members are set and there have been no changes made. “Each member serves a two-year term,” said Parker. “We have a four-member board for now and a fifth member will be chosen in September by the State Board of Elections.”
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… doing yard work at a business along Atkinson Street in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

City gets update on capital projects

LAURINBURG — In the first public meeting since 2020, the Laurinburg City Council got to hear about the process and completion of some of the water and sewer projects that have been going on in the city. Chuck Willis, of Willis Engineering, Inc., spoke to the council about what has...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Airport authority puts terminal plans on hold

LAURINBURG — The Southeast Regional Airport Authority tackled the issue of creating a design for its proposed new terminal building during its regular monthly meeting on Thursday. “There was some good discussion surrounding the conceptual design of a new terminal building at the airport,” said Seth Hatchell, the assistant director...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Clark begins role as city executive at First Bank

LAURINBURG — First Bank’s Michael Clark will be taking over as the new city executive in Laurinburg/Scotland County after serving the local banking community for many years. This change comes as Mike Vinson, the former area executive at First Bank, moves into a portfolio manager role to continue providing service...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. Through Aug. 31. — Partners in Ministry is holding a “Reaching Souls...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Tim Clark Band fills downtown with tunes

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature brought some summer heat to downtown Laurinburg on Friday, but it couldn’t match up with the hot music provided by the Tim Clark Band during the third installment of the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series. The heat also didn’t keep the crowd away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy