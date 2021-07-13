Grilled Yellow Potato Planks are easy and delicious

Get your grill ready! It’s summertime and what better side to have when grilling out than grilled potato planks! Tasty, easy and loved by everyone!

The recipe takes just 23 minutes to create and complete. It’s an easy, last-minte addition.

***

Ingredients …

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 lbs. (about 4) unpeeled yellow potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch-thick slices.

***

Directions …

Preheat grill.

Combine oil, garlic, rosemary and salt in dish.

Add yellow potato slices and turn until well coated.

Grill potatoes for 8 minutes or until soft.

Turn and continue grilling 10 minutes longer or until cooked through.

Remove from grill and serve.

