Weekly 150: Mike Snider

Curb Records Country music artist, and Louisiana native, Dylan Scott is following up the massive success of his #1 smash “Nobody” with “New Truck,” the new single penned by Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps and Ben Johnson. “The first time I heard ‘New Truck,’ it sounded different than anything else I was listening to,” shares the CMT Music Awards winner for Breakthrough Video of the Year. “We’ve all been in a situation where you and your significant other have broken up, and it’s tough. Every time you get in your truck, you go back to certain memories of them in there as well. So this song is saying, ‘Man, I need a new truck to quit thinking about her’.” Scott will join one of his musical heroes this summer as direct support on Luke Bryan’s 2021 “Proud To Be Right Here” tour from July to October.