Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Weekly 150: Mike Snider

By Jason Martin jmartin@mckenziebanner.com
mckenziebanner.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost communities have a claim to fame and even a favorite son. For Gleason, the town is Tater Town U.S.A. and they too have a favorite son, banjo champion and Grand Ole Opry star Mike Snider. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...

www.mckenziebanner.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S A#Favorite Son#Tater Town U S A#Grand Ole#Opry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsdrydenwire.com

WATCH: Mike Schafer W/ Ben & Fitzy On This Week’s 'Positive Tuesday' Show!

DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden & Barron County Sherif Chris Fitzgerald were joined by Spooner Health CEO Mike Schafer as their special guest on today’s #PositiveTuesday w/ Ben & Fitzy show!. Topics discussed included:. Trivia Questions (we’re doing terribly) Donut Dash. Spooner Health Golf Tournament (thank’s a lot Fitzy!) Qualified Immunity.
Sportsvirginiasports.com

Mike Roberts

Mike Roberts in his first season as associate head coach and pitching coach with the Virginia softball program. Roberts brings a wealth of experience with him to the Virginia program after coaching players to All-America honors at multiple schools, including Summer Ellyson (Louisiana), Taran Alvelo (Washington) and Cheridan Hawkins (Oregon). He also developed All-American Megan Kleist as a youth softball player and coached her again in the COVID-shortened 2020 season after she transferred to Louisiana from Oregon. Roberts also has international experience, serving as an assistant coach with the U.S. Women’s National Team and serving as an assistant coach with the New Zealand Women’s National Team.
Sportschatsports.com

Sports media week in review: Tim Anderson’s take on corn and ‘Field of Dreams,’ Mike Bryant vs. Joe Buck ... and some advice for Marquee Sports Network

Like many other couch potatoes, I vowed last year during quarantine to cut back on my sports consumption after the pandemic. 1. ESPN’s No. 1 hot-take artist, Stephen A. Smith, said something ignorant about Shohei Ohtani, suggesting the Japanese star could not be the face of baseball because he needs an interpreter.
NFLNBC Sports

Warner honored by compliments from 49ers legend Willis

Fred Warner has been rewarded with a five-year contract extension, but a former 49ers great's praise might be an even bigger compliment. This coming fall, Patrick Willis will be inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame. The All-Pro linebacker has been very complimentary of Warner’s play on the field, and the newly extended leader of the defense has been humbled by the comments.
Musicwjvl.com

New at Noon – Dylan Scott “New Truck”

Curb Records Country music artist, and Louisiana native, Dylan Scott is following up the massive success of his #1 smash “Nobody” with “New Truck,” the new single penned by Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps and Ben Johnson. “The first time I heard ‘New Truck,’ it sounded different than anything else I was listening to,” shares the CMT Music Awards winner for Breakthrough Video of the Year. “We’ve all been in a situation where you and your significant other have broken up, and it’s tough. Every time you get in your truck, you go back to certain memories of them in there as well. So this song is saying, ‘Man, I need a new truck to quit thinking about her’.” Scott will join one of his musical heroes this summer as direct support on Luke Bryan’s 2021 “Proud To Be Right Here” tour from July to October.
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

Michigan’s Alice Cooper Films New Ad With Ohio’s Baker Mayfield

Just the idea of Alice Cooper doing a commercial with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sounds like it could be funny. Add to that, that it's not a 'Flo and her co-workers' ad and that makes it even more promising, as you know we'll be subjected to these probably throughout the entire upcoming football season. This is the third season for the Mayfield-centered commercials, and one story says they are award winning.
Mckenzie, TNmckenziebanner.com

Kirsten Sass, Amy Dixon to Compete in Tokyo Paralympics

McKENZIE (July 6) — Fresh from the news of her qualification in the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Triathlon Team sat McKenzie native Kirsten Winkler Sass in The Banner office, donned in a red USA Triathlon jacket. Kirsten will race as a guide in the Paralympics August 24 through September 5. The news came after the June 27 paratriathlon race in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Their story began in 2017 when Kirsten first met Amy Dixon, her partner in the race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy