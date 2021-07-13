Wakeup Call From The Past

Three women were elected to lead the Clarkston Protestant church women’s group during a meeting at the Advent Christian Church in Clarkston in this photo published in the Jan. 20, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Mrs. William E. Simon, president; Mrs. Louise Rice, secretary; and Mrs. George Hendrick, vice president. Other officers elected were Mrs. Walter Wright, treasurer; and Mrs. Carl Larson, publicity chairwoman, according to an accompanying story. Mrs. John W. Smith led devotions at the meeting which opened with a noon luncheon. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.