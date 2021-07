Gareth Bale has decided to stay at Real Madrid for the 2021-22 season and see the final year of his contract out, according to AS. The Welshman’s time in the Spanish capital is rather difficult to describe in a few words. He arrived to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2013 as one of the hottest prospects of world football at the time, for a fee reported to have stood at around €100 million. He played a vital part in the many successful quest for trophies since, consisting of two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Champions League campaigns followed by three UEFA Super Cup and four FIFA Club World Cup medals.