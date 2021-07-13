Cancel
Halsey to Debut 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' IMAX Film Ahead of Album

By Haley Bosselman
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore her album is released on Aug. 27, Halsey will bring “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the film to theaters on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old artist, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” Halsey wrote the film.

