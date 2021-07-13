San Francisco Giants 1st baseman Brandon Belt to host $100K fishing tournament on East Texas lake

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — East Texan and San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is hosting a tournament to honor his second love...fishing.

The Grand Slam tournament is set for Feb. 3-5, 2022, at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. No fishing will be allowed on the lake from Monday, Jan. 31 - Wednesday, Feb. 2. Daily polygraphs will be given throughout the tournament to a select few anglers. Nets and Alabama rigs will be allowed. All anglers will fish Thursday and Friday. The top 20 teams will fish on Saturday.

The three-day tournament will host a field of 400 teams with $100,000 cash (presented in a brief case) guaranteed for first place.

Other teams that place in the top five will take home:

Second place - $30,000

Third place - $25,000

Fourth place -$20,000

Fifth place - $15,000

The tournament will pay out 50 places with 5oth place taking home $1,000.

The big bass winner (which will only be recorded the first two days of the tournament) will take home a 2022 Bass Cat Boat powered by Mercury Pro XS worth approximately $70,000.

Anglers can launch at any public boat ram on the lake for the first two days. The last day, boaters will launch at the Cassels-Boykin boat ramp. Weigh-in will also be held at the Cassels-Boykin boat launch all three days. There will be two certified scales to speed up the weigh-in process.

The cost to enter the tournament is $800 per team. Registration opens Friday, Oct. 1.

For more information, click here.