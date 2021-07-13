Nordstrom CTO on AI-powered analytics and consumer insights
Customer service is Nordstrom’s bedrock, and that wasn’t going to change just because the retail giant was engaging with customers online and not in the store, Edmond Mesrobian, Nordstrom’s chief technology officer and chief information officer, said during VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 virtual conference event today. In conversation with Hari Sivaraman, head of AI content strategy at VentureBeat, Mesrobian shared how Nordstrom revamped its data infrastructure in ways designed to enhance customer experience.venturebeat.com
