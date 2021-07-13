Cancel
Family Relationships

Forget the Stuff! New Parents Say They Need Support, and This Mom Wants to Make Postpartum Services More Accessible.

By Jessica Abo
Entrepreneur
 12 days ago

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. After having a newborn, many parents need extra sets of hands, but instead they often get bombarded with lots of presents. This is what inspired Melissa Bowley to create her company, the Flourish Collective. Through the Flourish Collective comes the Flourish Fund, the first-ever experiential baby registry where parents can register for support, self-care and, of course, stuff. Think honeymoon funds, but for parents to flourish during their prenatal, birth and postpartum journeys. Bowley sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss how the Flourish Fund supports moms and dads, and her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

#Postpartum Depression#Motherhood#Pinterest#Sleep Training#Physical Health#The Flourish Collective#The Flourish Fund#Education
