Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How to Watch A Quiet Place & A Quiet Place Part II for free

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now stream both A Quiet Place movies for free on Paramount+. Hold your breath along with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as their family braves an alien apocalypse. This particular sci-fi horror movie duo puts an interesting new twist on the alien invasion narrative, shifting viewers’ usual expectations of what an “end of the world” movie looks like. Danger lurks behind every heavy silence—rendering guns more troublesome than they’re worth, and placing those familiar with the quiet in a better position to survive.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#The Quiet#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies/Film

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Has Slipped Onto Paramount+ and is Streaming Right Now

Did you miss A Quiet Place Part II in theaters? Well, I have some good news for you – provided you have Paramount+. A Quiet Place Part II has just dropped onto the streaming service, which pretty much lines up with the previous announcement that Paramount theatrical releases would hit Paramount+ about 45 days after releasing on the big screen.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place: Part II Showcases Practical Effects in New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette (Exclusive)

After a few delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place: Part II finally arrived in theaters earlier this year, and helped breathe life into the 2021 box office. On Tuesday, the blockbuster horror film was officially released on Digital and to stream on Paramount+ — and to celebrate Paramount Pictures has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at A Quiet Place: Part II. The featurette, dubbed "Shooting on Location", provides a look at how the majority of the aspects of the project were practically filmed on set.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Dr. Death,’ ‘A Quiet Place, Part II, ‘Space Jam’ sequel and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “The White Lotus” (TV-MA), a new limited-series comedy set at a luxury resort in Hawaii, uses the collision of privileged characters and working-class employees to navigate issues of race, sex, class and identity swirling through contemporary American culture. It’s a sharp but compassionate social satire from creator Mike White. New episodes arrive each Sunday. (HBO Max)
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release On July 27th; Special Features Announced

Hailed by critics and audiences alike and Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes®, John Krasinski’s “exhilarating” (Sean O’Connell, Cinemablend), and “nerve-shredding” (Tim Grierson, Screen International) thriller A QUIET PLACE: PART II debuts on Digital July 13, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Plus, fans can experience the whole Abbott family saga with the 2-Movie Collection, available to buy exclusively on Digital or Blu-ray with bonus content on both films.*
MoviesCNET

A Quiet Place II review: Suspenseful sequel tiptoes onto Paramount Plus

Listen up. A Quiet Place Part II is a near-silent sequel but it's got even more to say in the pandemic era. Written and directed by John Krasinski, with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy on screen, the suspenseful thriller is filled with precision-tooled suspense even if it doesn't expand on the 2018 original as much as it could.
MoviesCollider

Watch: John Krasinski Breaks Down How They Shot the Opening Scene of ‘A Quiet Place 2’ in Exclusive Clip

We at Collider are happy to share an exclusive clip from the Digital and upcoming Blu-ray release of A Quiet Place: Part II. With the first film, John Krasinski proved he was a director to keep an eye on, with a knack for building tension while keeping the focus on character and story. With the sequel – in particular the harrowing opening sequence of A Quiet Place 2 – Krasinski doubled down, showing he’s able to channel the likes of Steven Spielberg when it comes to shot design and composition.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Makes Noise on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital This Month

Already on its way to Digital HD tomorrow, John Krasinski’s thriller A Quiet Place Part II (read Meagan’s review) is confirmed to be making its way to 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment. In addition, fans can experience the whole Abbott family saga with the 2-Movie Collection, available to buy exclusively on Digital or Blu-ray with bonus content on both films.
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘The Sleepless Unrest,’ ‘Separation’ + More

Has your summer been too calm and terror-free? Allow me to change all of that. This week, there are tons of new movies on VOD that will scare the bejesus out of you and turn your cozy, content life upside down, each one more paralyzing than the next. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to the 2018 horror hit starring his wife Emily Blunt is out now. The follow-up film had the biggest theatrical opening of any film during COVID when it came out in May, and now it’s widely available to stream at home. If you’re a fan of The Conjuring films, you’re going to want to catch The Sleepless Unrest, a new documentary in which filmmakers Kendall and Vera Whelpton and several paranormal experts all moved into the real-life Conjuring house to experience the spirits within for themselves.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Leads VOD Charts as ‘Twilight’ Takes Over Netflix

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount/$19.99) is best overall among VOD rankings this week, but it’s not unanimous. After initially leading after its July 13 iTunes release (always the quickest daily chart to reflect new releases), it dropped to #2. Instead, “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$5.99) returned to the top, a position it already held for most of June. iTunes, like GooglePlay, ranks by number of transactions; after weeks at $19.99, “Wrath” reduced its price and rebounded.
Moviespioneerpublishers.com

‘Quiet Place’ sequel provides a lesson in silent suffering

Since I saw “A Quiet Place” in the theater, it made sense to do the same with John Krasinki’s pandemic-delayed sequel. The new film could have had a limited release earlier, however, Paramount believed so fervently in the importance of seeing it in a full theater that Krasinski did a 60-second spot that airs before the film thanking the audience for watching “A Quiet Place 2” how it was meant to be viewed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy